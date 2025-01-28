Melania Trump's official White House portrait sparks MAGA frenzy: "Exudes power"

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump recently revealed her official White House portrait, and fans believe she is trying to send a strong message to America.

Melania Trump recently released her official White House portrait, and fans have been speculating about the message she is trying to convey. © The White House

On Monday evening, Melania shared the very first post to her official White House X account, which included a black and white portrait of her standing in the Yellow Oval Room, donning a power suit with her hands firmly pressed against a desk in front of her, with the Washington Monument can be seen out of focus behind her.

The photo is a stark contrast to her portrait from Donald Trump's first term, which featured Melania giving a subtle smile with her arms crossed.

The second term's portrait appears to be similarly themed to her husband's, which features a close-up of the president in ominous lighting, giving a subtle scowl similar to his mug shot taken in Atlanta last year.

Fans showered Melania with praise over the photo, with many describing it as "gorgeous" and "classy," while others suggested it indicates she has a similar thirst for retribution as Donald, as the photo "exudes power."

"She looks like she's got the grin of 'Somebody is going to pay,'" one user wrote. "Get them, Melania!!"