Mike Pence defends Donald Trump and January 6 rioters in shocking new interview

Washington DC - Presidential hopeful Mike Pence has revealed that he has no beef with his former boss Donald Trump , or the hundreds of Trump's fans that stormed the Capitol building on January 6 to stop him from certifying the 2020 election results.

Former Vice President Mike Pence (r.) defended Donald Trump and his supporters who rioted on January 6 during a recent interview. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Pence sat down for an interview with CNN host Dana Bash, and surprisingly defended Trump and MAGA fans, even aligning himself with the far-right group who largely turned on him during the Congress insurrection.

Pence described Trump's words and actions on January 6 as "wrong" and "reckless," but argued that he is "not yet convinced that they were criminal."

Bash challenged the former vice president on whether he thought Trump should face accountability if indicted in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into January 6, but Pence could not give her a straight answer.

As her final question, the host asked Pence about "the potential for violence" if Trump is charged again, a possibility that Trump himself has recently been touting.

When Pence responded that it didn't worry him, she pressed on, stating "That's pretty remarkable that you're not concerned about it, given the fact that they wanted to hang you on January 6."

"There has been an effort to take those that perpetrated violence on January 6 and use a broad brush to describe everyone in our movement," Pence defended, describing "our" movement as having the most "god-fearing, law abiding, patriotic people in this country."

