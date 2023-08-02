Mike Pence speaks out after Donald Trump's indictment in 2020 election probe
Washington DC - Mike Pence, who served as vice president under Donald Trump, strongly condemned his former running mate over his indictment in the 2020 election probe.
"Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," Pence wrote in a statement.
"Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will," he added.
Trump was charged on Tuesday with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, culminating in the January, 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.
In a quest to maintain power, Trump repeatedly tried to get Pence to declare him the winner during certification of the vote, the indictment says.
The Indiana Republican refused, leading to a falling out between the two former allies that has intensified since both declared their 2024 candidacies.
Mike Pence takes jab at Trump 2024 campaign
Pence also used the opportunity to take a dig at his rival's presidential campaign, as Trump is still the clear frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary race in spite of his legal troubles.
"I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions," Pence's statement continued.
"As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people," he claimed. "We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation."
Donald Trump has indicated his legal difficulties will not stop his bid for the White House, even going so far as to say he would continue his campaign from prison.
