Mike Pence speaks out after Donald Trump's indictment in 2020 election probe

Washington DC - Mike Pence, who served as vice president under Donald Trump , strongly condemned his former running mate over his indictment in the 2020 election probe.

Former Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to condemn his 2024 rival and former running mate Donald Trump following his indictment in a 2020 election probe. © REUTERS

"Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," Pence wrote in a statement.

"Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will," he added.

Trump was charged on Tuesday with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, culminating in the January, 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

In a quest to maintain power, Trump repeatedly tried to get Pence to declare him the winner during certification of the vote, the indictment says.

The Indiana Republican refused, leading to a falling out between the two former allies that has intensified since both declared their 2024 candidacies.