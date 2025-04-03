Eric Adams evades Democratic primary as he changes up re-election bid

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams, who saw corruption charges against him dismissed this week, said on Thursday he would run as an independent, after being heavily criticized by members of his Democratic Party over his cooperation with President Donald Trump .

New York Mayor Eric Adams, who saw corruption charges against him dismissed this week, said on Thursday he would run as an independent. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The move allows Adams to bypass an upcoming Democratic primary election ahead of the mayoral vote in the US' largest city in November.

On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed corruption charges against Adams, while sharply criticizing apparent efforts by Trump's administration to use the case as political leverage over the city leader.

"The dismissal of the bogus case against me dragged on too long, making it impossible to mount a primary campaign while these false accusations were held over me," said Adams in a short video on Thursday.

"But I'm not a quitter. I'm a New Yorker," said Adams, whose approval rating was down to 20% by last month, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

Adams has come under fire for cozying up to Republican Trump since he took office, agreeing to enforce the White House's crackdown on immigration despite New York's policy of being a "sanctuary city."

On Wednesday, while dismissing the charges against the mayor, Judge Dale Ho was nonetheless excoriating about the circumstances.

"Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the Indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions," Ho wrote.

In his video, Adams vowed that he would remain a Democrat, despite running as an independent.