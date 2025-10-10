RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines weighs in on "disappointing" family drama

Washington DC - Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , recently opened up about her experience dealing with members of the Kennedy family falling out with her husband.

In a recent interview, Cheryl Hines opened up about her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) and the political issues he's had with his siblings. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

During a recent interview with CBS News, Hines was asked if it was difficult to navigate the "family rift" her husband has faced over his conspiratorial views.

"It was hard. I found it to be hard," Hines explained.

"I always thought the Kennedy family, one of their virtues, was that family came first, and I admired that. So when some of his family decided to attack him publicly, it was disappointing."

Prior to President Donald Trump tapping him to lead the Health Department, RFK Jr. was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate who regularly spread the unfounded claim that vaccines cause autism.

Last year, as Kennedy attempted to run for president as a Democrat, multiple members of his family spoke out to condemn his rhetoric, which they described as "misinformation."

After Kennedy dropped out to endorse Trump, his family publicly criticized him, with his sister Kerry Kennedy accusing her brother of leading a "flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father’s memory."

RFK Jr. also admitted at the time that his wife was "troubled" and "very uncomfortable" over his decision to back Trump.

In her interview, Hines claimed that her mother-in-law, Ethel Kennedy, was "very surprised" when she found out that her son's siblings were opposing his presidential run.