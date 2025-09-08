Newsom trolls Trump with brutal photoshop meme after shocking threat to deport Rosie O'Donnell

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom has hit back after President Donald Trump shared a hateful social media post threatening to revoke the citizenship of comedian Rosie O'Donnell.

Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) recently shared a doctored image of Donald Trump as the pair's trolling battle continues. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @GovPressOffice & IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Late Wednesday night, Trump randomly shared a Truth Social post rehashing claims that he is "giving serious thought" to taking away O'Donnell's citizenship, as he believes she is incapable of being "a Great American."

The post included a doctored image of O'Donnell that appeared to digitally stretch her face out and add curly hairs to her chin.

Less than an hour later, the X account for Newsom's press office responded by sharing an edited image of Trump that has become a popular meme in recent years, showing a dramatically disheveled, aging Trump in his usual MAGA hat and golf course attire.

Trump had originally taken aim at O'Donnell, a longtime critic of his who relocated to Ireland after his re-election, back in July, claiming on social media that she was "a Threat to Humanity."

In a post shared on Thursday, Newsom kept the joke going by sharing a video of Louisiana Congressman John Kennedy giving a speech on the House floor with the same image of Trump edited into the clip.

"This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw, frozen shrimp being sent to the United States by other countries," Kennedy says in the video.

The trolling comes as Newsom has been sharing social media posts in recent weeks imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating, and insulting his political rivals.