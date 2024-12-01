Nude Robert F. Kennedy Jr. crashes Cheryl Hines' beauty line promo: "Oh Bobby"
Los Angeles, California - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gone to some wild lengths to help his wife, Cheryl Hines, promote her new beauty products.
In a recent post on her Instagram story, Hines is seen in her bathroom showing off products for Hines+Young – a line of beauty products founded by her and her daughter Catherine.
Hines appears to notice her 70-year-old husband's reflection in the mirror, which shows him clearly naked in the shower, with her head covering his naughty bits.
"No! You can't take a shower, I'm doing a video!" Hines yells. "No, no, no, I'm doing a... you've gotta give me a second, I'm doing a video for Hines+Young.
"Honey... 60% off," she adds.
Another post on Hines' Instagram story revealed the addition of "Make America Healthy Again" candles, giving a nod to RFK Jr.'s favorite riff on President-elect Donald Trump's signature slogan.
The all-but-certainly scripted clip comes as the two have been struggling with their marriage after recent reports revealed that Kennedy engaged in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).
Cheryl Hines taps into RFK Jr.'s MAHA movement
Rumors have been swirling about the state of their relationship, but Hines told reporters in October that their "connection" is keeping them together.
Kennedy, who has faced backlash for pushing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, was recently nominated by Trump to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services and has used his new role to launch his MAHA initiative.
Hines, who has been a lifelong Democrat, was said to have initially taken issue with her husband cozying up to Trump, but it appears she no longer minds.
