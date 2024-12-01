Nude Robert F. Kennedy Jr. crashes Cheryl Hines' beauty line promo: "Oh Bobby"

Los Angeles, California - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gone to some wild lengths to help his wife, Cheryl Hines, promote her new beauty products.

Cheryl Hines recently did a promotional video for her beauty products that featured her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. naked in the shower. © Collage: Timothy A. CLARY / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / _cherylhines

In a recent post on her Instagram story, Hines is seen in her bathroom showing off products for Hines+Young – a line of beauty products founded by her and her daughter Catherine.

Hines appears to notice her 70-year-old husband's reflection in the mirror, which shows him clearly naked in the shower, with her head covering his naughty bits.

"No! You can't take a shower, I'm doing a video!" Hines yells. "No, no, no, I'm doing a... you've gotta give me a second, I'm doing a video for Hines+Young.

"Honey... 60% off," she adds.

Another post on Hines' Instagram story revealed the addition of "Make America Healthy Again" candles, giving a nod to RFK Jr.'s favorite riff on President-elect Donald Trump's signature slogan.

The all-but-certainly scripted clip comes as the two have been struggling with their marriage after recent reports revealed that Kennedy engaged in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).