Pete Buttigieg reportedly takes big step towards Senate bid

Washington DC - Democrat Pete Buttigieg has reportedly been in talks to run for a soon-to-be vacant Michigan Senate seat.

Democrat Pete Buttigieg reportedly met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last week to discuss a possible run for the office. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Politico, sources claim Buttigieg met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last week to discuss a bid to replace Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who will not be seeking re-election next year.

While he has yet to make any moves to begin campaigning, he is reportedly "very seriously focused" on the idea.

Buttigieg, who is a former Indiana mayor who memorably ran in the Democratic primaries for president in 2020, moved to Michigan in 2022.

Michigan Democrats have reportedly been urging him to run to succeed Governor Gretchen Whitmer, an idea he has ruled out, while others have suggested he consider another run for president in 2028.

Last year, while serving as secretary of transportation under former President Joe Biden, Buttigieg gained immense popularity and repeatedly made headlines with his strong advocacy for the Democratic Party as well as his heavy criticisms of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

On Tuesday night, following President Trump's address to Congress, Buttigieg did an interview with Stephen Colbert and showed he hasn't lost his step.