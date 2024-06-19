Political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm honored in New York City exhibit

New York, New York - She was the first African American woman in Congress and the first woman and African American to seek the presidential nomination from one of the two major US political parties.

Shirley Chisholm has been honored with her own exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York called Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Shirley Chisholm, who would have turned 100 in November, has served as an inspiration to several generations of female and minority politicians, including current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Less than five months before a hotly contested presidential election pitting Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, the Museum of the City of New York is honoring Chisholm's legacy with a special exhibit.

Zinga Fraser, the co-curator of the show titled Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100, said honoring the politician's legacy is even more important during an election year.

"If there's any person to remind us about democracy and what's possible and where we need to go," that would be Chisholm, Fraser said.

Writing on Chisholm's birthday on November 30, 2020, after she had just been elected the first African American vice president and the first woman in that role, Harris said Chisholm "paved the way for me and so many others."

"We celebrate her brilliance and boldness to break down barriers, fight to increase the minimum wage, and speak for those who otherwise wouldn’t have a voice in the political process," Harris wrote on Instagram.