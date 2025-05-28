Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville makes major move in Alabama governor race

Auburn, Alabama - Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday announced his bid to become the next governor of Alabama.

Senator Tommy Tuberville has entered the race to become the next governor of Alabama. © Tierney L. Cross / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Today, I will announce that I will be the future governor of the great state of Alabama," the football coach-turned-politician said from a gathering at Byron's Smokehouse in Auburn and broadcast live over Fox News' The Will Cain Show.

"I've still got 18 months to go with President Trump to make America great again. We've got a lot of work to do. Monday we'll go back and pass the 'big, beautiful bill' for President Trump, but I'm doing this to help this country and the great state of Alabama," he added.

Tuberville (70) went on to promise a return of manufacturing to Alabama, an end to what he called "illegal immigration," and improvements in education.

"My record over the last four years in Washington has proven that I'm not afraid to say it like it is. I believe, as Alabamians do, that men are men and women are women. Allowing men to compete in women's sports is wrong," Tuberville states on his campaign website.

"Poisonous ideologies like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), which teach our kids to hate each other, should have no place in our government or our schools. And zero taxpayer dollars should go towards abortions," the issues page reads.