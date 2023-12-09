Republicans consider voting out "hated" Matt Gaetz after George Santos expulsion

Washington DC - A number of House Republicans are considering pushing an effort to vote Representative Matt Gaetz out of Congress after George Santos was successfully expelled from the House last week.

House Republicans are considering trying to expel Representative Matt Gaetz (pictured) after similar circumstances led to George Santos being successfully voted out. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to USA Today, one House Republican, who spoke anonymously with the outlet, said that Gaetz may soon suffer a similar fate to Santos, as their colleagues are "excited" over possibly getting rid of him.

"There were a number of people who voted to expel Santos with the express intent of thinking through the precedent there on what happens next," the source explained in Thursday's report.

"There was a lot of forethought about the precedent and what would happen when a report on Gaetz comes out."

Santos, who is facing 23 criminal charges, was voted out after a damning report from the bipartisan House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

Those who opposed the expulsion, including Gaetz, argued that expelling Santos before he was given due process could set a dangerous precedent for similar cases in the future.