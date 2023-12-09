Republicans consider voting out "hated" Matt Gaetz after George Santos expulsion
Washington DC - A number of House Republicans are considering pushing an effort to vote Representative Matt Gaetz out of Congress after George Santos was successfully expelled from the House last week.
According to USA Today, one House Republican, who spoke anonymously with the outlet, said that Gaetz may soon suffer a similar fate to Santos, as their colleagues are "excited" over possibly getting rid of him.
"There were a number of people who voted to expel Santos with the express intent of thinking through the precedent there on what happens next," the source explained in Thursday's report.
"There was a lot of forethought about the precedent and what would happen when a report on Gaetz comes out."
Santos, who is facing 23 criminal charges, was voted out after a damning report from the bipartisan House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.
Those who opposed the expulsion, including Gaetz, argued that expelling Santos before he was given due process could set a dangerous precedent for similar cases in the future.
Matt Gaetz has been accused of sexual misconduct
The committee is also investigating several criminal allegations made against Gaetz, including misuse of campaign funds and sexual misconduct with minors.
Another anonymous House member said that if the committee released a report on Gaetz that found evidence of wrongdoing, "people will have their fangs out."
"He is hated in our conference," the source added. "If he comes back as guilty in this ethics thing, I think he's in trouble."
