RFK Jr. qualifies to appear on New Hampshire ballot for president

Concord, New Hampshire - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said he has gathered enough signatures to appear on the New Hampshire general election ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign has announced that he has secured enough signatures to appear on the general election ballot. © REUTERS

In just one day, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gathered the 3,000 signatures needed to secure his spot on the ballot in the Granite State, his campaign announced.

"We had people ages 18 to 88 collecting signatures for RFK Jr.," the campaign's Northeast Regional Field Director Larisa Trexler said in a press release. "All of New England was represented. We made this our primary."

That makes New Hampshire the second state after Utah to grant Kennedy ballot access.

The news came the same day that incumbent President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire primary over Democratic challengers Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips. Republican frontrunner Donald Trump prevailed over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the GOP contest.

"I want to thank our dedicated supporters and volunteers who made this great accomplishment possible," Kennedy said on Tuesday. "Democracy is much more than voting. I’m inspired by how enthusiastic people are to collect signatures, create new political parties, and rally for real change."

"This kind of energy is what will get us onto the ballot in every state and fuel our voter registration and [Get Out The Vote] operation as we head toward election day," he added.