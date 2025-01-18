RFK Jr. reportedly tried to kill Covid-19 vaccines during pandemic

Washington, DC - Secretary of Health nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly petitioned the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pull Covid-19 vaccines and deny all future approvals during the pandemic.

RFK Jr. may have contacted the FDA and asked them to pull approvals for Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

According to documents acquired by the New York Times, Kennedy's anti-vax nonprofit Children's Health Defense (CHD) issued a formal request to "revoke Emergency Use Authorizations for existing COVID vaccines."

The May 2021 request, which mentioned RFK by name and was signed by CHD's President General Counsel Mary Holland, also asked the FDA to "refrain from approving and licensing" future Covid-19 vaccinations.

RFK and the CHD justified their request on grounds of safety concerns and claimed with no credible evidence that Covid-19 vaccines had been responsible for "unprecedented levels of deaths and other adverse events," were not sufficiently effective, and that their labeling as "Safe, Effective and FDA approved" was misleading.

CHD, which has made Kennedy more than $2.2 million since its founding in 2017, also requested that the FDA amend its advice on chloroquine drugs and ivermectin to demonstrate that they are "safe and effective," without any strong scientific proof.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kennedy for the crucial position of Secretary of Health and Human Services. The move has been criticized by 15,000 doctors across the US, who have said that he's "actively dangerous."