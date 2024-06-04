RFK Jr.'s running mate Nicole Shanahan brags about being "on the same page" as Tucker Carlson
Kittery, Maine - Nicole Shanahan, the running mate for Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently compared herself to Tucker Carlson and boasted on just how similar their perspectives are.
During a campaign event in Maine last Thursday, Shanahan told a "funny" story of how she traveled to New York when she was 18 years old to see Carlson debate Democratic strategist James Carville and recalled how transformative the experience was.
"And so I flew out there and, you know, being [a] young, idealistic Democrat, I really thought Tucker Carlson was the bad guy," Shanahan told the crowd in a clip of her speech. "And so I went out there, and I stared at him in his red bow tie, and I was like, 'You are not it! You know, you're gonna lose this.'
"And here we are in 2024, and I'm sitting across from Tucker, and he and I are so on the same page in every single way," she continued.
"We are on the same page because we have left establishment thinking, once and for all," she added.
Is Robert F. Kennedy more aligned with MAGA Republicans?
Shanahan's remarks come as RFK has faced heightened criticism throughout the presidential race for consistently pushing arguably far-right views and rhetoric despite having run as a Democrat before switching to an Independent last October.
Throughout his campaign, Kennedy has pushed conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine rhetoric, openly defended Donald Trump and the January 6 Capitol rioters, and recently argued against taking down statues of Confederate generals.
In March, he unveiled Shanahan as his running mate, as Kennedy believed her addition would help build enthusiasm with young voters.
Shanahan has since used her new platform to also aggressively push Kennedy's shared anti-vaccine rhetoric and repeatedly denounce the Democratic Party, which she in the past has donated millions of dollars to.
In her reaction after Trump was recently found guilty in his hush money trial, Shanahan echoed the former president's claim that the justice system is being "weaponized" against him.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JOSH EDELSON / AFP