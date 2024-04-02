Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues Biden is "much worse" for democracy than Trump

In a recent interview with CNN, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (pictured) argued that President Joe Biden is worse for democracy than Donald Trump. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

In an interview with CNN on Monday, anchor Erin Burnett asked the Independent candidate if he believed his two challengers posed an equal threat to democracy.

"I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history – the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent," RFK responded.

Kennedy, who has made free speech a focus of his campaign, pointed to his ongoing legal battle with the Biden administration for their alleged effort to censor content deemed as disinformation on social media platforms.

The Independent candidate has been kicked off multiple platforms for repeatedly sharing conspiracy theories, specifically regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, and unfounded claims about vaccinations.

RFK went on in the interview to accuse Biden of "weaponizing the federal agencies" against him, a criticism that Trump regularly spouts as the reason he is facing 88 criminal charges while he runs for re-election.

He also admitted that Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election was "appalling," but Biden still poses a bigger threat "because the First Amendment... is the most important."