Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign fires NY director after "get rid of Biden" debacle
Walpole, Massachusetts - The campaign for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the director of their New York division after she told Republicans he was running to help them win.
On Wednesday night, Amaryllis Fox, the campaign's national director, shared in a social media post that they have "terminated" their contract with Rita Palma for "misrepresentation."
The firing came after a video revealed Palma telling local Republicans that the campaign's "number one priority" was to "get rid of [President Joe] Biden" by getting on the ballots, allowing Republican challenger Donald Trump to win the traditionally blue state.
The campaign quickly denounced her remarks, claiming she made them as "a private citizen."
Kennedy, who became an Independent after failing to connect with Democrats, has faced criticism of being a possible "spoiler" for either Trump or Biden.
Critics have argued that RFK leans far-right, as his rhetoric is regularly likened to Trump's. Kennedy has also publicly praised the former president on countless occasions and recently argued in an interview that Biden is "much worse" for Democracy than Trump.
But in their statement criticizing Palma's remarks, the campaign insisted her comments "in no way reflect" their strategy.
Who is ex-RFK Jr. campaign staffer Rita Palma?
Amid the backlash to her comments, reporters have revealed that Palma has been a longtime Trump supporter who has attended his rallies for years and has claimed she helped storm the Capitol on January 6.
Similar to Kennedy, Palma is also a staunch anti-vaccine advocate and runs a website called "My Kids, My Choice," which includes the tagline, "Alone, you're a nut. Together, we're a tree."
In a statement regarding her termination, Palma said she had "no ill will" towards the campaign as she still believed Kennedy was "the best candidate," but she went on to insist that she did nothing wrong.
"I dealt with the campaign honestly - I have nothing to defend," she said. "Truth defends itself."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire