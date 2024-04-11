Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign fires NY director after "get rid of Biden" debacle

Walpole, Massachusetts - The campaign for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the director of their New York division after she told Republicans he was running to help them win.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign fired an official who recently told a group of Republicans that he was running to help them win. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Wednesday night, Amaryllis Fox, the campaign's national director, shared in a social media post that they have "terminated" their contract with Rita Palma for "misrepresentation."

The firing came after a video revealed Palma telling local Republicans that the campaign's "number one priority" was to "get rid of [President Joe] Biden" by getting on the ballots, allowing Republican challenger Donald Trump to win the traditionally blue state.

The campaign quickly denounced her remarks, claiming she made them as "a private citizen."

Kennedy, who became an Independent after failing to connect with Democrats, has faced criticism of being a possible "spoiler" for either Trump or Biden.

Critics have argued that RFK leans far-right, as his rhetoric is regularly likened to Trump's. Kennedy has also publicly praised the former president on countless occasions and recently argued in an interview that Biden is "much worse" for Democracy than Trump.

But in their statement criticizing Palma's remarks, the campaign insisted her comments "in no way reflect" their strategy.