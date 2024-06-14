Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issues Tennessee and Alaska ballot access updates after Nevada typo causes snag

Nashville, Tennessee - Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday his campaign has gathered the signatures required to appear on the presidential ballot in Alaska and Tennessee.

The Kennedy campaign said it had gathered 1,025 signatures in Tennessee and 5,935 in Alaska – well over the required amount in each state.

"I am beyond grateful to be part of history today in Nashville, Tennessee," said the campaign's Tennessee volunteer lead Tommy Aceto, a veterans' rights and mental health care advocate. "Ensuring Mr. Kennedy gets on every state's ballot is important to me because I believe in the concept of freedom, which I fought for and many of my brothers died for."

Alaska State Campaign Chair Megs Testarmata said: "Our effort spanned the far reaches of this enormous state from Ketchikan in the south to Barrow on the Arctic Ocean and many large and smaller communities in between. I am thrilled to be a part of history by ensuring Alaskans have an independent option this November."

The updates mark the latest successes in a push by Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, to gain ballot access all across the nation come November.