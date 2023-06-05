Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Instagram ban lifted ahead of Twitter Spaces appearance

Washington DC - Instagram has reinstated Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s account after permanently removing it in 2021 over vaccine misinformation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is back on Instagram after his personal account was permanently removed in 2021. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kennedy's account was taken down in 2021 for repeatedly making "debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," Instagram said in a statement at the time.

Kennedy's anti-vax organization, Children’s Health Defense, was suspended in 2022 for similar reasons.

"As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, Instagram account," a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told The Washington Post.

Kennedy announced his 2024 bid for the White House in April. So far, he and Marianne Williamson are the only two Democrats to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden.

"To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?" Kennedy tweeted on Thursday.

"We quickly fixed the issue that prevented the campaign Instagram account from being created," the Meta spokesperson said.