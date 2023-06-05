Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Instagram ban lifted ahead of Twitter Spaces appearance
Washington DC - Instagram has reinstated Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s account after permanently removing it in 2021 over vaccine misinformation.
Kennedy's account was taken down in 2021 for repeatedly making "debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," Instagram said in a statement at the time.
Kennedy's anti-vax organization, Children’s Health Defense, was suspended in 2022 for similar reasons.
"As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, Instagram account," a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told The Washington Post.
Kennedy announced his 2024 bid for the White House in April. So far, he and Marianne Williamson are the only two Democrats to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden.
"To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?" Kennedy tweeted on Thursday.
"We quickly fixed the issue that prevented the campaign Instagram account from being created," the Meta spokesperson said.
Elon Musk invites Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Twitter Spaces
Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to one of Kennedy's tweets inviting him to speak about his campaign on Twitter Spaces.
The billionaire held a similar forum for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to announce his 2024 campaign – a launch plagued by technical difficulties.
The Twitter Spaces with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set for Monday at 2:00 PM ET.
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP