Ron DeSantis to announce presidential run on Twitter alongside Elon Musk

Tallahassee, Florida - It looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is finally joining the 2024 presidential race, and will be making the big announcement on Twitter alongside the platform's CEO Elon Musk .

Are DeSantis and Musk teaming up?

According to multiple outlets including NBC News, three sources have confirmed DeSantis will announce his highly anticipated run for president on Wednesday during a livestream audio conversation on Twitter Spaces. The chat between him and Musk will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

Later that evening, DeSantis' campaign will reportedly release its official launch video, and the governor will travel to several states over Memorial Day weekend to begin campaigning.

Both public figures recently have become self-proclaimed warriors for free speech, often trolling news media and the left with controversial remarks and opinions. They would now be turning to an entirely new media platform for the big reveal.

DeSantis is seen as the biggest competitor against former president Donald Trump, who is leading in the polls by wide margins, for the Republican nomination.