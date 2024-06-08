Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares major ballot access updates in Florida and Minnesota

Tallahassee, Florida - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he has qualified to appear on the ballot in Florida as well as reached a major campaign milestone in Minnesota.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gained ballot access in Florida with the Reform Party. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Florida Division of Elections has confirmed that the state's Reform Party has been re-certified.

Last month, the party – established in 1996 – voted to make RFK Jr. its nominee, ensuring he will appear on the Florida ballot come November.

"We’re thrilled to give Floridians an independent option this November," Reform Party of Florida Chair Jenniffer Desatoff said in a press release.

"We've been eagerly waiting to collaborate with the Kennedy Campaign here in Florida and make history together."

The Reform Party nomination allows for a major boost in fundraising benefitting Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

Before, individuals could contribute up to $6,600 to the campaign. Now, the party may seek to raise an additional $41,300 from individual donors.