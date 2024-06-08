Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares major ballot access updates in Florida and Minnesota
Tallahassee, Florida - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he has qualified to appear on the ballot in Florida as well as reached a major campaign milestone in Minnesota.
The Florida Division of Elections has confirmed that the state's Reform Party has been re-certified.
Last month, the party – established in 1996 – voted to make RFK Jr. its nominee, ensuring he will appear on the Florida ballot come November.
"We’re thrilled to give Floridians an independent option this November," Reform Party of Florida Chair Jenniffer Desatoff said in a press release.
"We've been eagerly waiting to collaborate with the Kennedy Campaign here in Florida and make history together."
The Reform Party nomination allows for a major boost in fundraising benefitting Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.
Before, individuals could contribute up to $6,600 to the campaign. Now, the party may seek to raise an additional $41,300 from individual donors.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares Minnesota ballot access news
The Kennedy campaign on Friday also announced it had submitted the signatures required to gain ballot access in Minnesota.
"Our volunteers – led by Mark Frascone and Dr. Drew Dietle – worked hard these past few weeks to ensure the North Star State has an independent option in November," said Minnesota Volunteer Coordinator Shauna Miller.
With the Minnesota signatures, the campaign team said RFK Jr. is on track to appear on the ballot in states with at least 270 electoral votes, the minimum needed to win the presidency.
Kennedy and Shanahan are officially on the ballot in California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.
On top of Minnesota, the campaign has collected the required number of voter signatures in Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Ohio.
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP