RFK Jr.'s bizarre Covid vaccine claims brutally shot down by his own agency

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that the CDC was reversing Covid-19 vaccine guidance was promptly contradicted by the agency he oversees as health secretary.

Claims made by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. about the CDC's policy in regard to Covid-19 vaccinations have been shot down by the organization itself. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The CDC on Friday issued advice recommending Covid-19 shots for healthy children between six months and 17 years old, contradicting a claim made by the Health and Human Service chief days before.

This new advice comes with a caveat: that children and their caregivers should consult with their primary care doctor before moving ahead with vaccinations and exercise "shared decision-making," the New York Times reported.

There was no guidance for pregnant women.

In a video statement posted on X Tuesday, RFK Jr. said: "As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule."

"Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children."