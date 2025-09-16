RFK Jr. appoints five new members to vaccine panel days before crucial meeting

Washington DC - Mere days before a crucial meeting, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed five new members to the vaccine panel he gutted.

Per Axios, RFK Jr. has named five individuals to join the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which he gutted of all its 17 members in June.

ACIP produces recommendations for how and when to use vaccines and other medications. The CDC generally uses these recommendations in the development of the US government's vaccine policy.

In June, Kennedy dismissed all 17 sitting members of the panel, arguing that he was "prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda."

Days after the dismissals, the HHS head appointed eight new members to ACIP – a slate of scientists, physicians, and "public health experts" that included popular anti-vaxxers and a biostatistician who opposed Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Earlier in September, RFK Jr. had reportedly picked another seven members to serve on the panel and directed the CDC to move forward with their appointment.

Five of those nominations have now been officially appointed to ACIP, including pediatric cardiologist Kirk Milhoan, epidemiologist Catherine Stein, pharmacist Hilary Blackburn, semi-retired transplant surgeon Raymond Pollak, and obstetrician Evelyn Griffin.

"ACIP safeguards the health of Americans by issuing objective, evidence-based vaccine recommendations," RFK Jr. said in a statement published by the HHS announcing the new ACIP members.