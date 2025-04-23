RFK Jr.'s wild timelines for solving cause of autism played down by health official

Bethesda, Maryland - A top US health official on Tuesday backed away from a promise made by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reveal the cause of autism by September.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya (l.) contradicted Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s timeline to solve the cause of autism by September. © REUTERS

Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, told reporters the timeline touted by RFK Jr. referred not to a discovery, but to the launch of a new research initiative – with no firm deadline for results.

"We're hoping that by September, we'll have the call for proposals out, and we'll have a competition among scientists across the country using a normal NIH process for selecting the proposals that win and get an award," he said.

Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, has long promoted false theories linking childhood vaccines to autism, and recently appointed an anti-vaccine activist who holds the same views to be a data analyst – a move critics say guarantees bias.

Bhattacharya, however, said the study itself would conform to rigorous standards and would be evaluated through the normal NIH peer review process.

He said the timeline for results was "hard to predict" but that his team was "cutting red tape" to remove any bureaucratic obstacles.

"I would like to have a timeline within a year, where they start to put out the preliminary results or the results – we'll see," Bhattacharya said.