 Robert  F.  Kennedy  Jr. stokes vaccine fear in "Make America Healthy Again" report

Washington DC - A White House report detailing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's priorities devotes sizable space to stoking fear about vaccines – even as it tackles more grounded worries over chemicals and diet.

A White House report detailing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s priorities has sparked alarm by devoting sizable space to stoking fear about vaccines. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Kennedy has long warned of soaring childhood chronic illness, blaming ultra-processed foods, environmental toxins, and sedentary lifestyles.

Critics, however, say he downplays the danger of infectious disease – while President Donald Trump's own policies often undercut Kennedy's stated goals.

In a 68-page document released Thursday by the "Make America Healthy Again" commission, the administration expands on those concerns yet also assails the US childhood vaccine regime, even reviving a debunked link to chronic disease.

"Despite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule," the report states.

"These areas warrant future inquiry."

Since taking office, Kennedy has ordered the National Institutes of Health to probe the causes of autism – a condition he has long falsely tied to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The report's chronic disease references appear to nod to that same disproven theory, discredited by numerous studies since the idea first aired in a late 1990s paper based on falsified data.

It also rails against the "over-medicalization" of children, citing surging prescriptions of psychiatric drugs and antibiotics, and blaming "corporate capture" for skewing scientific research.