Ron DeSantis calls for "lethal force" use at border spark outrage

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is raising alarms after outlining a hardline border policy which could see a significant uptick in instances of deadly force against migrants .

Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is advocating the use of "lethal force" against members of drug cartels crossing the Southern border. © REUTERS

DeSantis doubled down on claims that border patrol officers should be using "lethal force" against drug cartels at the Southern border during an appearance on NBC, broadcast on Monday.

The 2024 presidential hopeful was pressed on how law enforcement would distinguish cartel members from migrants and asylum seekers.

"Same way a police officer would know," DeSantis responded. "Same way somebody operating in Iraq would know. You know, these people in Iraq at the time, they all looked the same. You didn’t know who had a bomb strapped to them. So those guys have to make judgments."

He added that US agents would have "rules of engagement" guiding operations, brushing aside concerns that migrant adults and children might be put at risk.

DeSantis previously said during a June visit to the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, that "if the cartels are cutting through the border wall trying to run product into this country, they’re going to end up stone-cold dead."