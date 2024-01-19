Ron DeSantis makes surprising admission about anti-media campaign strategy

Miami, Florida - As the Republican primaries heat up, candidate Ron DeSantis has been reflecting on some of the things he could have done differently, including his campaign's handling of his media appearances.

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis admitted in an interview that his campaign should have "gone on everything" instead of avoiding mainstream media. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, DeSantis revealed in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt that his tactic of only doing interviews with right-wing media in the early days of his campaign may not have been the best idea.

"I came in not really doing as much media," DeSantis explained to Hewitt. "I should have just been blanketing. I should have gone on all the corporate shows. I should have gone on everything."

When he joined the 2024 race last May, DeSantis was considered to be the only politician capable of taking on Donald Trump.

He mimicked some of the former president's campaign tactics, such as openly criticizing left-leaning mainstream media while favoring more far-right-leaning outlets, such as Fox News and NewsMax.