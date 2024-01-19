Ron DeSantis makes surprising admission about anti-media campaign strategy
Miami, Florida - As the Republican primaries heat up, candidate Ron DeSantis has been reflecting on some of the things he could have done differently, including his campaign's handling of his media appearances.
On Thursday, DeSantis revealed in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt that his tactic of only doing interviews with right-wing media in the early days of his campaign may not have been the best idea.
"I came in not really doing as much media," DeSantis explained to Hewitt. "I should have just been blanketing. I should have gone on all the corporate shows. I should have gone on everything."
When he joined the 2024 race last May, DeSantis was considered to be the only politician capable of taking on Donald Trump.
He mimicked some of the former president's campaign tactics, such as openly criticizing left-leaning mainstream media while favoring more far-right-leaning outlets, such as Fox News and NewsMax.
Ron DeSantis continues to lag behind Donald Trump in 2024 primaries
DeSantis' campaign has failed to gain much ground throughout the race, barely managing to hold onto his second-place position behind Trump, as challenger Nikki Haley has made notable strides in polls around the country.
He narrowly beat Haley for second in the Iowa caucuses last week but later blamed the media for "election interference" after Trump was announced as the winner early.
DeSantis will face off against Haley and Trump in the New Hampshire caucuses on Tuesday, January 23.
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP