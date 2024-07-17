Rudy Giuliani caught on film falling over at Republican National Convention

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A video is making the rounds on social media showing former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani slamming into chairs on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Politician and disbarred lawyer Rudy Giuliani is helped to his feet after falling by walking into a row of chairs on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Footage from X shows the 80-year-old walking across the red carpet through the hall.

Giuliani, a former advisor and lawyer to Donald Trump, can be seen bending down to his right, apparently losing his balance and then falling into the empty row of seats.

Several people help the Republican back up, and he continues walking.

The incident occurred on the second day of the party convention.

Giuliani is currently in a number of legal difficulties, with the state of New York having revoked the former mayor's law license at the beginning of July.