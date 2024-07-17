Rudy Giuliani caught on film falling over at Republican National Convention
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A video is making the rounds on social media showing former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani slamming into chairs on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Footage from X shows the 80-year-old walking across the red carpet through the hall.
Giuliani, a former advisor and lawyer to Donald Trump, can be seen bending down to his right, apparently losing his balance and then falling into the empty row of seats.
Several people help the Republican back up, and he continues walking.
The incident occurred on the second day of the party convention.
Giuliani is currently in a number of legal difficulties, with the state of New York having revoked the former mayor's law license at the beginning of July.
A state appeals court found that he had lied about the 2020 US election, claiming that his then-client Trump had been the victim of electoral fraud.
He is also the subject of criminal proceedings in Arizona. A court ruled in December 2023 that Giuliani must pay almost $150 million in damages for defaming two former election workers. He has subsequently filed for bankruptcy.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP