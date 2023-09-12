Rudy Giuliani reveals why he left 9/11 memorial event early

New York, New York - Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani attended a memorial event on Monday in honor of the September 11 terrorist attacks, but he claims he left in disgust after a certain someone made an appearance.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani exited a 9/11 memorial event on Monday early. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, Giuliani sat down for an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, where he claimed it was "hard to be there" at the event because of the presence of Vice President Kamala Harris, and at some point, he "couldn't take it anymore."

"This is the year where I couldn't really stay," he explained. "I almost felt like I wasn't being true to the memory of the people who died on that day."

"No group, no administration has ever done the damage that this group has done," he added, speaking on the administration of President Joe Biden.

He went on to say that she and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who was also in attendance, are "allowing an invasion of the United States to take place," which he believes Islamic terrorists are "taking advantage of."

Harris delivered a speech during the event where she compared the September 11 attacks to the January 6 Capitol riots, which Giuliani took a great issue with, arguing, "There is something seriously wrong with her."