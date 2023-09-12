Rudy Giuliani reveals why he left 9/11 memorial event early
New York, New York - Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani attended a memorial event on Monday in honor of the September 11 terrorist attacks, but he claims he left in disgust after a certain someone made an appearance.
On Monday, Giuliani sat down for an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, where he claimed it was "hard to be there" at the event because of the presence of Vice President Kamala Harris, and at some point, he "couldn't take it anymore."
"This is the year where I couldn't really stay," he explained. "I almost felt like I wasn't being true to the memory of the people who died on that day."
"No group, no administration has ever done the damage that this group has done," he added, speaking on the administration of President Joe Biden.
He went on to say that she and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who was also in attendance, are "allowing an invasion of the United States to take place," which he believes Islamic terrorists are "taking advantage of."
Harris delivered a speech during the event where she compared the September 11 attacks to the January 6 Capitol riots, which Giuliani took a great issue with, arguing, "There is something seriously wrong with her."
Rudy Giuliani spent his 9/11 going after Vice President Kamala Harris
Giuliani served as mayor of NYC when the attacks took place in 2001 and was revered by much of the country for his response and efforts to revive the city afterward.
He later became an attorney to former President Donald Trump and has become infamous for spreading far-right conspiracies, such as the unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump.
The former politician didn't just share the story of his departure from the 9/11 event with Johnson - he spent his Monday doing interviews with several other conservative outlets to bash the vice president.
According to Mediaite, Giuliani told Newsmax that he was "prompted" by Harris and Mayorkas' presence to "leave a little bit earlier."
Raw Story also reported that Giuliani told Steve Bannon in an interview that their presence "destroyed my day" because he believes they are "criminals who have made my country much more dangerous than it was the day before and the day of September 11."
Giuliani is currently facing several major legal issues that have allegedly left him completely broke.
Cover photo: Collage: BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP