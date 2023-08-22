First Republican debate: How to watch and what to look out for

The Republican Party will hold its first presidential primary debate on Wednesday, where candidates will appeal to GOP voters. Here's how and what to watch.

By Rey Harris

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Republican candidates in the 2024 presidential race will face off for the first time in this election's first GOP primary debate, and it will certainly be a heated event.

Four of the eight presidential candidates (from l. to r.): Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago, Ivan Apfel, SCOTT OLSON, & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP This year's lineup will see Republican politicians go head-to-head on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee. In the event hosted by Fox News, eight candidates will spar over how to deal with the biggest issues facing the nation. Behind the scenes, the Republican Party is struggling to keep its turbulent ship steady and afloat, as it is riddled with chaos and uncertainty. The star of the party and front-runner in the race, former President Donald Trump, recently announced he would not be attending because everyone "knows who I am [and] what a successful presidency I had." Donald Trump Should Donald Trump be constitutionally barred from running for president? He also refused to sign a loyalty pledge mandatory for all candidates participating, promising they will eventually back whomever the Republican primary winner is. The race has also seen some candidates surge ahead in the polls, as others stagnate, sparking debate about what messages are successfully engaging the party's base. Wednesday night's debate will add to the fire. There's a lot to look forward to during Wednesday's big political brawl. If you feel overwhelmed, TAG24 NEWS has you covered with this guide on key things to look out for.

How to watch the First 2024 Republican Debate

The first 2024 GOP presidential debate will air on Fox News and the Fox Business Network from 9 to 11 PM EST. Viewers can also tune in on Fox Nation streaming and digital platforms and on Rumble. The panel will be moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

GOP Debate: Different strokes for different folks

Four more candidates in the race (from l. to r.): Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum, Mike Pence, and Tim Scott. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON, Brandon Bell, & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Eight candidates have officially qualified for the event: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. While most of the candidates agree on various policy issues, such as being anti-abortion and First Amendment advocates, each brings a different brand of social conservatism to the event, which will make for a truly engaging debate. Some have chosen to focus on "owning liberals" by being a warrior for free speech and going to war with "wokeness," as others have focused more specifically on taking down President Joe Biden in an effort to put a Republican back in the White House. Donald Trump Fox News bans Donald Trump team from Wednesday's GOP debate "spin room" Only one sole candidate, Chris Christie, has made it his primary mission to criticize Trump at every turn, to make sure he does not win the primary. Others have shied away from the strategy, as Trump still has large sway over his MAGA base within the party. At the moment, it's difficult to note what exactly is working best with voters, but the debate will allow each to share their positions on the national stage.

Ron DeSantis is in second place... for now

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered by some to be Trump's biggest rival in the race, and is currently holding a second place spot in all major polls. Unfortunately, his campaign has had numerous mishaps since he launched back in May, causing his numbers to either remain stagnant or drop in some polls. While DeSantis has a strong resume of experience implementing conservative legislation in his state, and his militant approach to fighting liberals and "woke" culture, he has had issues engaging with voters and gaining the enthusiasm needed to knock Trump from his throne. As his campaign efforts appear shaky and his ability to maintain his second place spot seems uncertain, it makes him a target for pretty much every other candidate in the debate.

Chris Christie: The King slayer

As the candidate most critical and unafraid of Trump, paired with his extensive experience in both law and politics, Chris Christie stands out above the fray. While attacking Trump has proved detrimental for other candidates, most notably DeSantis, it seems to be working for Christie – as he has risen from having less than 1% of voters in his corner, to polling over 3% in national polls. Christie will undoubtedly go in on the former president during Wednesday's debate, and his wit and ruthless demeanor will definitely make it something worth seeing.



Vivek Ramaswamy is a rising star

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was relatively unknown before entering the race, but he has since made a name for himself, as he has been aggressively campaigning ever since. His efforts have resulted in notable bumps in his numbers, placing him in third in most voter polls. He has done countless media interviews and events, pushing an anti-"woke" message, similar to DeSantis, and loudly defending Trump at ever turn. It seems to be resonating well with the base despite him not having any political experience. It's been eluded that he may be a target at the debate for DeSantis specifically, whose campaign supporters said he should "take a sledgehammer" to Ramaswamy. To be fair, the more established candidates would be smart to try and knock him down a peg if possible, as his rise may come back to haunt them in the future.

Donald Trump: The big orange elephant in the room

Donald Trump, who is leading the race by a wide margin, will not be attending the event. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP While Trump and his team may not be attending the event, he will inevitably be a major topic at some point during the show. The former president is currently facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments. Most right-wing politicians either support him unquestionably, or play it safe by steering away from criticizing him. Of the presidential candidates attending, Christie and Hutchinson are the only two that have publicly stood in opposition to Trump. DeSantis has made attempts to criticize Trump, only to receive backlash from his base. In general, he tends to shy away from doing so, choosing to try to cater to them instead. Pence, who was once close with Trump when he served as his vice president, is now pushing to distance himself after having to testify against Trump in the federal election fraud case. Ramaswamy, Haley, and Scott have all played it safe, showing varying levels of support for Trump throughout his many legal woes, rarely, if ever, criticizing him at all. During the debate, candidates may be questioned about their thoughts on Trump and his criminal charges, drawing a powerfully divisive line between two sides of the debate stage.