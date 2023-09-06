Ted Cruz gets 2024 challenge from "Mexican biker lawyer covered in tattoos"

Corpus Christi, Texas - Will 2024 finally be the year Senator Ted Cruz is defeated by a Democratic challenger? A former Texas district attorney hopes so.

Former Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez (l.), a Democrat, has entered the race to unseat Texas' Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2024. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/damarkgonzalez & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Mark Gonzalez has joined the list of Texas contenders taking on Ted Cruz as the controversial Republican seeks his third term in office.

"Texans deserve a leader as tough as they are willing to fight for justice, even on the really cold and dark days because that's when it matters the most," Gonzalez said in his campaign announcement video, taking a jab at Cruz for escaping to Cancun during a devastating 2021 winter storm. "That's why I'm running against Ted Cruz, because the little guy needs someone to stand up for them."

Gonzalez served as the Nueces County district attorney since 2016 before resigning on Tuesday to run for US Senate.

The 43-year-old Agua Dulce native has had an unusual path to politics. At the age of 19, he was arrested on a DWI charge and said he pled guilty because he and his mother "had no options." He then went on to get a law degree in San Antonio so he could fight for other youth to get their second chance.

Gonzalez also doesn't look the part of a traditional politician. He leans into this unconventional image, calling himself the "Mexican biker lawyer covered in tattoos."