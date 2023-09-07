Ted Cruz gives coy answer as questions over Mitch McConnell's health mount

Washington DC - Senator Ted Cruz offered well-wishes for Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, but would not say directly if he thinks the 81-year-old can lead Senate Republicans after his latest health scare.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (r.) remained coy when asked whether Mitch McConnell (c.) is still capable of serving as minority leader. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"My prayers continue to be with Mitch," Cruz said after the Senate minority leader met with fellow Republicans over lunch for the first time since their August recess.



"He's stubborn as a mule and I have every hope that he will recover to full strength."

Pressed on whether McConnell is capable of serving as leader now, Cruz said: "He's the leader right now."

McConnell, who suffered a concussion after falling earlier this year, has frozen up twice in the past two months while on camera.

In a Newsmax interview after the second incident last week, Cruz called the video "troubling" and "frightening."

McConnell has sought to brush aside the incidents and said he isn't going anywhere.

"I'm going to finish my term as leader and I'm going to finish my Senate term," he vowed in his post-lunch news conference.