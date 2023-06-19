Trump and DeSantis stay quiet on Juneteenth as GOP long shots celebrate

Washington DC - Long shot Republican presidential candidates Sen. Tim Scott and Asa Hutchinson celebrated Juneteenth Monday as former President Donald Trump and the rest of the GOP field kept quiet about the national holiday marking the end of slavery.

Long shot Republican presidential hopeful Senator Tim Scott (bottom r.) marked Juneteenth on Monday as former President Donald Trump (top r.) and Ron DeSantis (l.) stayed silent in commenting on the holiday. © Collage: REUTERS & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Scott, the only major Black candidate in the crowded race, suggested that remembering the end of slavery should be a way to celebrate the progress that America has made towards ending racism.

"We honor Juneteenth not to dwell on our original sin as a nation, but to showcase just how far we’ve come," Scott said.

Hutchinson praised Abraham Lincoln for righting the wrong of slavery: "We celebrate Juneteenth and the freedom that was wrongly taken."

Trump, who is leading polls of the GOP race by a commanding margin, did not mention Juneteenth, although he posted or repost more than two dozen items on his social media site.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest challenger, also stayed silent through the morning as he prepared for a fundraising event in Sacramento.

Vivek Ramaswamy, one of two candidates with roots in India, may have been referring to Juneteenth in a tweet over the weekend in which he condemned use of the term "people of color."

"Let’s stop viewing each other through the lens of skin color. Period," said Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur.