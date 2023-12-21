Video resurfaces of Speaker Mike Johnson attending Purity Ball with teen daughter: "Steer clear of the wolves"

Washington DC - A controversial video has resurfaced of House Speaker Mike Johnson taking his 13-year-old daughter to a Purity Ball where she later signed an abstinence pledge.

A news documentary from 2015 has resurfaced showing House Speaker Mike Johnson attending a Purity Ball with his 13-year-old daughter. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a segment from 2015 filmed by German news outlet n-tv, Johnson and his daughter are documented as they prepared for and attended the event.

Purity Balls are events popular with many conservative Christian families in the US, where a father and daughter will dress up for a night of dancing and a fancy dinner.

The night ended with the young girl signing a pledge to abstain from dating and sex until marriage.

In the clip, which appears to have been recently scrubbed from the internet, Johnson's young daughter pledges "to make a commitment to God, myself, my family, my friends, my future husband, and my future children... to a lifetime of purity, including sexual purity."

The politician's wife Kelly Johnson explains during an interview in the segment that their family doesn't talk to their daughter about contraception as they believe "sex before marriage is simply out of the question."

The House speaker also shared this sentiment, arguing that "there are predators out there, and there are prey," adding that he hopes his daughter will "try and steer clear of the wolves like that."