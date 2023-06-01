When will Mike Pence join the 2024 presidential race?

Carmel, Indiana - Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign next week, when he will go on to challenge his former boss Donald Trump .

Former Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly planning to announce his bid for the presidency in 2024 next week on Wednesday, June 7. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

According to Axios, a source familiar with the plan said Pence will jump in the race on Wednesday, June 7.

The announcement has been expected for some time now, but Trump continues to maintain himself as the face of the party with a considerable lead in polls.

Pence served as vice president for both of Trump's former presidential campaigns. Things went sour between the two after Trump lost the 2020 election, and Pence certified the results after Trump put pressure on him not to.

The MAGA base quickly turned on Pence, with some Trump supporters carrying nooses and calling for his execution as they stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, to stop him from certifying.