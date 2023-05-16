Is Mike Pence one step closer to launching his 2024 presidential bid?

Washington DC - Former Vice President Mike Pence has taken another big move in his expected quest for the White House with the announcement of a new super PAC.

Allies of Mike Pence are making big moves toward the former vice president's expected 2024 White House bid with the announcement of a new super PAC. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Republican operatives have announced they are launching the Committed to America PAC, which will allow Pence to raise unlimited donations that could go toward an eventual presidential campaign.

The move is the clearest sign yet that the Indiana politician is planning to throw his hat in the ring ahead of the 2024 Republican primary.

"Mike Pence is the conservative leader our nation needs at this critical time," the super PAC's co-chair Jeb Hensarling, a former US representative from Texas, said in a statement to multiple media outlets. "Mike can win, he is ready to lead, and I am proud to help lead the effort that will send him to the White House."

During a campaign-style trip to Iowa last month, Pence suggested he would make a formal announcement before the end of June if he were planning to enter the race.

He has made several trips to the key early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks.