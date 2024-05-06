Will Speaker Mike Johnson get the boot? Republicans brace as House preps to vote on his fate

Palm Beach, Florida - Michael Whatley, the head of the Republican National Committee, is calling on the party to unify as House Republicans prepare to vote on a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson .

Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley (r.) is calling for party unity as House Republicans move to vote on ousting their speaker Mike Johnson (l.) this week. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In a recent interview with NBC News on Sunday, Whatley was asked about the effort to kick out Johnson, which is being led by far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"We need to flip the Senate, and we need to expand our majority in the House," Whatley explained in response. "We're not going to do that if we're not unified."

"We need to make sure that all of the Republicans understand the gravity of this election cycle, and they do, and we need to make sure that we are on the same page as we're moving forward," he added.

Greene submitted her motion to vacate Johnson last month, as she has taken issue with his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.

She has vowed to push the motion forward as privileged sometime this week, which will force House members to vote on the issue.

With Republicans struggling to hold onto their very thin majority in the House, not having unity could cause them to lose their power to Democrats, granting Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies a chance to take Johnson's place.