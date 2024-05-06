Will Speaker Mike Johnson get the boot? Republicans brace as House preps to vote on his fate
Palm Beach, Florida - Michael Whatley, the head of the Republican National Committee, is calling on the party to unify as House Republicans prepare to vote on a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.
In a recent interview with NBC News on Sunday, Whatley was asked about the effort to kick out Johnson, which is being led by far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"We need to flip the Senate, and we need to expand our majority in the House," Whatley explained in response. "We're not going to do that if we're not unified."
"We need to make sure that all of the Republicans understand the gravity of this election cycle, and they do, and we need to make sure that we are on the same page as we're moving forward," he added.
Greene submitted her motion to vacate Johnson last month, as she has taken issue with his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.
She has vowed to push the motion forward as privileged sometime this week, which will force House members to vote on the issue.
With Republicans struggling to hold onto their very thin majority in the House, not having unity could cause them to lose their power to Democrats, granting Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies a chance to take Johnson's place.
A US House severely divided
Greene has faced heightened criticism over her effort, most notably from her Republican colleagues, who argue she would be to blame if the party lost the majority.
Last week, Democratic House leaders, including Jeffries, announced that if the Greene does push her motion forward, their party will vote against it, ultimately saving Johnson.
MTG has repeatedly made unfounded claims that Johnson has been cutting backroom deals with Democrats.
On Monday, she shared a video clip on social media of Jeffries' recent interview with 60 Minutes, where he said that minority Democrats "have effectively been governing as if we were in the majority" because their policies are more effective with voters.
"Anyone that hears this and still defends Mike Johnson's Speakership is ok with Uniparty control," she added in the post.
Johnson has denied the accusation, arguing that making concessions to the other party is a sometimes unfortunate part of being speaker.
