Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to push forward vote to vacate Johnson

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to push forward her motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) announced on Wednesday that she will be pushing forward her motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson next week. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Wednesday, the Georgia representative, joined by Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, gave a heated speech on the steps of the Capitol building.

The two politicians lambasted Johnson for pushing a funding bill last month that she said "fully funded [President] Joe Biden's agenda."

"So, I entered a motion to vacate, but I didn't call it for a vote. I was controlled. I was responsible. I was being conscious and caring about my conference in our majority," she said.

"It was a warning to stop serving the Democrats. And support our Republican conference and support our agenda. And he didn't do it.

Greene submitted her motion to vacate Johnson last month, as she has taken issue with his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.

Though she has led an aggressive effort to garner support for the motion, she still has yet to mark it privileged, which would force the House to vote on it.

During her latest press conference, she promised to do so next week, noting that "everybody needs the weekend to prepare."

"Next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate, absolutely calling it."