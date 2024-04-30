Democrats vow to destroy Marjorie Taylor Greene's bid to oust Mike Johnson

Washington DC - House Democratic leadership have announced that the party plans to save Speaker Mike Johnson if Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene moves forward with her efforts to vacate him.

On Tuesday, the leaders – which included House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar – issued a joint statement, bringing Greene's effort to a screeching halt.

"At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction," the leaders wrote.

"We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed."

That same day, Johnson was asked about the statement during a press conference, and he insisted he had "not requested assistance from anyone."

Last month, Greene submitted a motion to vacate Johnson, as she has taken issue with his willingness to work with Democrats by allowing aid for Ukraine to remain in a recent funding bill.

MTG has faced heightened criticism from her colleagues and conservative media for her effort, as it could have resulted in Republicans losing their already thin majority in the House if Democrats did not decide to save Johnson.

Despite the hate, she has remained adamant about wanting to see Johnson axed but has refused to commit to pushing her motion to a vote.