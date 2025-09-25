Kamala Harris throws her support behind Zohran Mamdani as NYC mayoral race heats up

New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently threw her support behind New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani .

In an interview with The New York Times, Mamdani said that he and Harris spoke in a private 10-minute call on Wednesday.

"I was excited the vice president reached out for a conversation where she reiterated her support for my candidacy, and I shared my appreciation," Mamdani said.

"We discussed the affordability agenda that I ran on and the importance of joy amidst the struggle of our politics."

The call came two days after Harris did an interview with MSNBC during which she gave a halfhearted response when asked if she would endorse Mamdani.

"Look, as far as I'm concerned, he's the democratic nominee, and he should be supported," she had said and, after being pressed, added, "I support the Democrat in the race, sure."

As Mamdani battles it out with former New York Governor and Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, who he defeated in the Democratic primary earlier this year, he has struggled to get support from other high-profile Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressional Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.