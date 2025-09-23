Zohran Mamdani aims to reschedule ABC town hall after withdrawing over Jimmy Kimmel suspension

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is looking to reschedule a planned WABC town hall after withdrawing following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has reached out to reschedule a WABC town hall after withdrawing over the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mamdani has reached out to reschedule the town hall event with WABC, a local affiliate of ABC News, after Disney announced Kimmel would be back on the air.

Under pressure from the US government, Jimmy Kimmel Live! had been suspended by ABC, which is owned by Disney, over comments the comedian made in the wake of the shooting of far-right Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation prompted Mamdani to back out of the town hall, scheduled for September 25, as a sign of his commitment to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

"I am withdrawing not as an indictment of the local affiliate or the hardworking journalists, but rather in response to the corporate leaders who have put their bottom line ahead of their responsibility in upholding the freedom of the press," the mayoral candidate explained.

"We cannot understand this moment of authoritarianism as solely coming from the White House, when it is also characterized by the cowardice of those in response to it – the cowardice that we have seen typified whether by the parent company of ABC or by so-called leaders like Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams looking to the White House for their path to their future ambition."