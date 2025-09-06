Zohran Mamdani challenges Trump to debate as NYC mayoral race heats up
New York, New York - Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has challenged Donald Trump to a debate amid reports the president is seeking to influence the New York City mayoral race.
"Enough with the backroom scheming. If Donald Trump is serious about intervening in the mayoral race, he should come to New York City and debate me directly," Mamdani posted on X.
"I already beat another guy who cut Medicaid, gave tax breaks to billionaires, and hounded multiple women who accused him of sexual harassment – might as well debate the one actually calling the shots," he wrote in a separate post, in apparent reference to former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Trump.
The challenge came amid bombshell reports that Trump advisers have discussed offering a position in the administration to incumbent Democrat-turned-independent Eric Adams if he drops out of the mayoral race.
The move is expected to boost Cuomo's chances of defeating Mamdani, who handily beat the disgraced ex-governor in June's Democratic mayoral primary. The former Democrat then launched a third-party bid for the office.
Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
Zohran Mamdani wants to "cut out the middle man"
Mamdani's meteoric rise on a message of affordability for all has stoked panic among the rich and powerful.
Trump has threatened to arrest the 33-year-old state assemblymember, calling him a "communist" and a "radical left lunatic."
Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that the president had held a call directly with Cuomo amid efforts to influence the mayoral election.
"Let's cut out the middle man. Why should I debate Donald Trump's puppet when I could debate Donald Trump himself?" Mamdani told CNN.
"If Donald Trump is serious about this, he should come to New York City. We have as many debates as he wants about why he is cutting SNAP benefits for hungry New Yorkers just to fund tax cuts for his billionaire donors."
Mamdani is less than two months out from the election which will pit him against Cuomo, Adams, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
New York City voters hit the polls on November 4 in one of the nation's most closely watched races of the year!
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS