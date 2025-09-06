Zohran Mamdani challenges Trump to debate as NYC mayoral race heats up

New York, New York - Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has challenged Donald Trump to a debate amid reports the president is seeking to influence the New York City mayoral race.

"Enough with the backroom scheming. If Donald Trump is serious about intervening in the mayoral race, he should come to New York City and debate me directly," Mamdani posted on X.

"I already beat another guy who cut Medicaid, gave tax breaks to billionaires, and hounded multiple women who accused him of sexual harassment – might as well debate the one actually calling the shots," he wrote in a separate post, in apparent reference to former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Trump.

The challenge came amid bombshell reports that Trump advisers have discussed offering a position in the administration to incumbent Democrat-turned-independent Eric Adams if he drops out of the mayoral race.

The move is expected to boost Cuomo's chances of defeating Mamdani, who handily beat the disgraced ex-governor in June's Democratic mayoral primary. The former Democrat then launched a third-party bid for the office.

Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.