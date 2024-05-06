Blinken to travel to Guatemala for regional migration talks as 2024 election looms

Guatemala City, Guatemala - US top diplomat Antony Blinken will travel to Guatemala this week for regional talks on migration , the State Department said Sunday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (r.) is due in Guatemala to discuss migration policy, including a meeting with the country's President Bernardo Arevalo. © Collage: Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP & EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP

Washington has been wooing the Central American nation's new administration as a partner on migration, with presidents Joe Biden and Bernardo Arevalo meeting in March. That visit also saw the announcement of $170 million in US aid.



The month before, Guatemala also agreed to three-way cooperation with the United States and Mexico on migration.

On Tuesday, Blinken will lead the US delegation gathering in Guatemala for the regional meeting of the 2022 Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The hemisphere-wide framework for cooperation on migration was reached during a summit in the California metropolis led by Biden in 2022.

"Secretary Blinken will underscore our advances over the past two years and look ahead to next joint steps to bolster humane migration management and robust enforcement, lawful pathways and access to protection, and increasing refugee and migrant integration in the Americas," Miller said in a statement.

Blinken is also set to meet with Arevalo, as well as other regional leaders, Miller said.