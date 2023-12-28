Eric Adams places new restrictions on buses transporting migrants to NYC

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday signed an executive order placing new restrictions on buses of migrants arriving in the city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued an executive order restricting when and how buses transporting migrants may drop off passengers. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Adams' Executive Order 538 requires bus operators transporting people likely to seek emergency shelter and services to report their arrival at least 32 hours in advance. The vehicles will also be required to drop off passengers within a certain time range at one point in Manhattan.

Up until now, "such charter buses often drop off passengers at random locations in the City in a manner that is interfering with and hampering the City's ability to manage this humanitarian crisis, including efforts to meet buses and provide emergency services as needed," the executive order states.

The order came as the state of Texas has chartered buses and flights transporting thousands of migrants crossing the Southern border to Democratic-led cities.

Adams says more than 160,000 people seeking asylum have arrived in New York City since spring 2022.

A state of emergency has been in place in NYC since October 2022.