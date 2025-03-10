JD Vance reveals timeline for completion of Trump's border wall

Eagle Pass, Texas - While on a tour of the southern border, Vice President JD Vance announced that the Trump administration intends to finish the US-Mexico border wall by 2029 at the latest.

Vice President JD Vance (r.) speaks to the press as he tours the US-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on March 5, 2025. © AFP/Brandon Bell/POOL

Vance was joined at the southern border by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who accompanied him on a day trip meant to highlight the Trump administration's so-called "border security" efforts.

During Trump's first term, he began the construction of a border wall between Mexico and the US. About 450 miles were built before President Joe Biden entered office in 2021 and suspended plans to build an additional 300 miles of wall.

The Biden administration later announced steps to fast-track border wall construction by waiving dozens of environmental laws.

"I think the president's hope is that by the end of the term we build the entire border wall," Vance said during a press conference with Hegseth and Gabbard. "And of course that's the physical structure, the border wall itself, but we even heard today, there are so many good technological tools."

Vance went on to tout artificial intelligence and high-quality cameras as vital for detecting individuals who are going to attempt a border crossing before they even arrive at the border itself.

"We're using artificial intelligence to make us better at the job of border enforcement, but we've got to make sure that technology is deployed across the entire American southern border," he said.