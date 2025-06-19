Rodney Scott confirmed to lead Trump's CBP despite damaging accusations of cover-up in killing

Trump nominee Rodney Scott has been confirmed to lead US Customs and Border Protection as the administration continues to escalate its brutal immigration raids.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Washington DC - Donald Trump nominee Rodney Scott has been confirmed to lead US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the administration continues to escalate its brutal immigration raids.

President Donald Trump talks with then Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott as he tours a section of the US-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23, 2020.
President Donald Trump talks with then Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott as he tours a section of the US-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23, 2020.  © REUTERS

The US Senate voted 51-46 in support of Scott's confirmation to lead CBP, the federal law enforcement agency of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Scott previously led the US Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021.

"I’m honored that the United States Senate has confirmed me, and I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for their trust and unwavering leadership," Scott said in a statement.

Trump mocks Putin's offer to mediate truce between Iran and Israel: "Mediate your own!"
Donald Trump Trump mocks Putin's offer to mediate truce between Iran and Israel: "Mediate your own!"

"I started my career on the front lines, and now I am ready to lead my CBP family with integrity and a clear mission to defend our sovereignty, enforce the law, and put America first," the Trump nominee added.

Scott accused of trying to cover up killing of Anastasio Hernández Rojas

Rodney Scott testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on April 30, 2025.
Rodney Scott testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on April 30, 2025.  © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Scott's confirmation came in spite of allegations that he had attempted to cover up the 2010 killing of Anastasio Hernández Rojas by border patrol agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The father of five was handcuffed, beaten, and tased until he suffered a fatal heart attack.

The Border Patrol in San Diego, then headed by Scott, was accused of unlawfully pursuing an administrative subpoena for Rojas' autopsy reports as part of a wider effort to obscure the truth about the killing.

Trump vs. AOC: New poll reveals which politician's policies Americans prefer
Donald Trump Trump vs. AOC: New poll reveals which politician's policies Americans prefer

Scott testified during his Senate confirmation hearing that he had "absolutely not" sought to interfere with the investigation of the case.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in April held the US responsible for Rojas' killing and subsequent cover-up in a landmark decision.

The Trump administration has faced mounting accusations of human rights abuses as it ramps up its mass detentions and deportations of immigrants, while at the same time moving to violently suppress public dissent.

Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Migration: