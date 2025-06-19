Rodney Scott confirmed to lead Trump's CBP despite damaging accusations of cover-up in killing

Washington DC - Donald Trump nominee Rodney Scott has been confirmed to lead US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the administration continues to escalate its brutal immigration raids.

President Donald Trump talks with then Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott as he tours a section of the US-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23, 2020. © REUTERS

The US Senate voted 51-46 in support of Scott's confirmation to lead CBP, the federal law enforcement agency of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Scott previously led the US Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021.

"I’m honored that the United States Senate has confirmed me, and I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for their trust and unwavering leadership," Scott said in a statement.

"I started my career on the front lines, and now I am ready to lead my CBP family with integrity and a clear mission to defend our sovereignty, enforce the law, and put America first," the Trump nominee added.