Rodney Scott confirmed to lead Trump's CBP despite damaging accusations of cover-up in killing
Washington DC - Donald Trump nominee Rodney Scott has been confirmed to lead US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the administration continues to escalate its brutal immigration raids.
The US Senate voted 51-46 in support of Scott's confirmation to lead CBP, the federal law enforcement agency of the US Department of Homeland Security.
Scott previously led the US Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021.
"I’m honored that the United States Senate has confirmed me, and I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for their trust and unwavering leadership," Scott said in a statement.
"I started my career on the front lines, and now I am ready to lead my CBP family with integrity and a clear mission to defend our sovereignty, enforce the law, and put America first," the Trump nominee added.
Scott accused of trying to cover up killing of Anastasio Hernández Rojas
Scott's confirmation came in spite of allegations that he had attempted to cover up the 2010 killing of Anastasio Hernández Rojas by border patrol agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
The father of five was handcuffed, beaten, and tased until he suffered a fatal heart attack.
The Border Patrol in San Diego, then headed by Scott, was accused of unlawfully pursuing an administrative subpoena for Rojas' autopsy reports as part of a wider effort to obscure the truth about the killing.
Scott testified during his Senate confirmation hearing that he had "absolutely not" sought to interfere with the investigation of the case.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in April held the US responsible for Rojas' killing and subsequent cover-up in a landmark decision.
The Trump administration has faced mounting accusations of human rights abuses as it ramps up its mass detentions and deportations of immigrants, while at the same time moving to violently suppress public dissent.
