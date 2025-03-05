Immigrants' rights advocates denounce Trump's "mass abductions" after Congress address

Washington DC - Immigrants' rights advocates slammed Donald Trump 's Tuesday address before a joint session of Congress during which the Republican president repeatedly boasted about his mass deportations.

A protester holds a sign reading "Immigrants Make America Great" during a March for Dignity in Los Angeles, California, on March 1, 2025. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history," Trump bragged in his lengthy address, doubling down on racist rhetoric casting immigrants as "criminals" who are "invading" the US.



"The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border, but it turned out, all we needed was a new president," he added to raucous cheers from the Republican side of the room.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has taken a series of executive actions designed to accelerate and expand his mass deportation agenda, including halting refugee admissions to the US, revoking birthright citizenship, and extending fast-track removal proceedings. Some of the orders have been paused amid legal challenges.

The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, has rescinded restrictions on immigration raids at schools, hospitals, houses of worship, and other areas deemed "sensitive." It has also sought to end Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela and Haiti, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands more people vulnerable to deportation.

"If we truly care about protecting American children, no step is more crucial than securing America's borders," Trump claimed.