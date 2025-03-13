Trump's DOJ pushes New York hotels housing migrants to provide lists of names

New York, New York - Donald Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into New York hotels housing migrants without documentation.

New Yorkers protest in support of immigrants' rights in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A criminal subpoena issued Wednesday requests "a list of full names of aliens currently residing at Hotel Chandler" in Midtown as well as dates of birth, nationality, and ID numbers, the New York Times reported.

The hotel is also asked to notify prosecutors of entities or individuals responsible for the "funding and management of the illegal immigrant/migrant shelter program."

Hotel Chandler was converted into a shelter for unhoused people years ago but does not operate as a migrant shelter, according to NYT.

The subpoena is part of an investigation into NYC hotels operating as shelters for migrants, with NBC reporting at least three subpoenas of hotels, including the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.

The city has entered into contracts with over 100 hotels to house migrants since 2022 – sparking angry responses from Trump and Republicans.

Last month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the closure of the Asylum Seeker Arrival Center at the Roosevelt Hotel following criticism from Trump.