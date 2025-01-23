UN says refugee resettlement is "life-saving" after Trump halts arrivals

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations said Thursday that refugee resettlement is "life-saving", following a decision by President Donald Trump to suspend all refugee admissions, including of people already approved for entry.

A portion of the US-Mexico border wall is pictured in El Paso, Texas. © CECILIA SANCHEZ / AFP

In an executive order signed on Monday, just hours after taking office, Trump said he was suspending refugee admissions as of January 27.

A State Department email to groups working with new arrivals later explained that this meant "all previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being canceled."

Asked for comment, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said it was "currently analyzing the announced executive order in relation to admissions."

"Refugee resettlement is a life-saving measure for those most at risk, including survivors of violence or torture, women and children at risk, and individuals with legal or physical protection needs," it noted in an email to AFP.

The agency added that it stood "ready to continue our work with the new administration to find solutions for refugees in need of safety, including through resettlement."