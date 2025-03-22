Venezuela and US reach new agreement about deportation flights

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela announced Saturday it had reached an agreement with Washington to accept additional deportation flights from the US, one week after more than 200 Venezuelans accused of being gang members were sent to El Salvador.

Venezuela announced Saturday it had reached an agreement with Washington to accept additional deportation flights from the US. © REUTERS

The flights were suspended last month when US President Donald Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to its promises, and Caracas subsequently said it would no longer accept the flights.

But then Washington deported 238 Venezuelans accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, which Trump has designated a foreign terrorist organization, to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, a move deeply criticized by Caracas.

"In order to ensure the return of our countrymen with the protection of their human rights, we have agreed with the US government to resume the repatriation of Venezuelan migrants with a first flight tomorrow," Venezuelan top negotiator Jorge Rodriguez said in a statement.

"Migrating is not a crime, and we will not rest until all those who want to return are home, and until we rescue our brothers kidnapped in El Salvador," said Rodriguez, who is also the president of Venezuela's National Assembly.

Sunday's trip will be the fifth flight of migrants arriving in Venezuela since Trump took office in January. Since February, about 900 Venezuelans have been repatriated, most from the US and some from Mexico.

Last month, Trump revoked permission for oil giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela – a blow to Caracas's wobbly economy. The Republican president said Maduro had failed to accept deported migrants "at the rapid pace" they agreed to.