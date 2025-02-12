Ayanna Pressley reintroduces HR40 reparations bill in the House

Washington DC - Representative Ayanna Pressley has formally announced the reintroduction of HR 40, a bill to establish a federal reparations commission for Black Americans, in the 119th Congress.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has reintroduced the HR 40 reparations commission bill in the US House. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Today, I'm deeply honored to reintroduce HR 40, historic legislation to establish a federal commission to examine the lasting legacy of slavery, to develop reparations proposals for descendants of enslaved Africans," Pressley said in a Wednesday press conference.

Introduced in every Congress since 1989, the bill calls for the creation of a comprehensive policy blueprint to address historic and ongoing harms to Black communities, from the era of enslavement through the present day.

Pressley was joined in the news conference by Representatives Yvette Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Summer Lee, Jonathan Jackson, and Lateefah Simon as well as former Representative Erica Lee Carter, daughter of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who served as lead sponsor of the bill until her passing last July.



"We're at a critical inflection point in America, and the moment cannot be more urgent. With Black history under attack and white supremacy emboldened, there is no better time to reintroduce this bill than during Black History Month, a time when we reflect on our history, our struggle, and our collective power," Pressley said in reference to the Donald Trump administration's assault on education and racial equity and inclusion measures.

"More than four centuries ago, Africans were kidnapped, trafficked, and enslaved, forced to build this country under horrific brutality – the economy which we still benefit from today," she added.